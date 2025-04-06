Rahul Gandhi sank Congress’s ship nationwide, now Bihar’s turn: BJP

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Bihar, BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal strongly criticised the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, claiming that he has sunk the entire Congress ship and the same will be repeated in Bihar as well.

“Rahul Gandhi has drowned the entire Congress ship. He will do the same in Bihar too. Wherever he goes, Congress sinks. Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi are some examples. I thank Rahul Gandhi for sinking the Congress ship and wasting his youth in doing so. He has turned into a 55-year-old youth now. He will sink Congress in Bihar too,” the state chief told IANS.

In the poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state for the third time this year on April 7 to take part in a seminar titled ‘Safeguarding the Constitution’ in Patna.

Dilip Jaiswal also spoke about the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was approved by both Houses of Parliament.

The Bill, which aims to reform the Waqf properties and address issues related to their management, was passed following extensive consultations, discussions and debates.

“The Waqf Bill Amendment Act, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance, was brought in through a very democratic process,” said Jaiswal.

He also claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) sought opinions from millions of people before the bill was debated and passed.

He noted that the debate in Parliament was exhaustive, with members from different political parties, including JDU, LJP, and other allied partners, providing significant suggestions.

He further claimed that these suggestions were incorporated to benefit Muslim communities and ensure better management of Waqf properties.

“We are hopeful that this law will contribute to the better future of the Waqf board, and we thank the President for giving his assent to this important piece of legislation,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.