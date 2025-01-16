Indian Students in US and Canada: 30% Decline in 2025

The recent change in the regime in the United States has resulted in a significant decline in Indian students travelling to the country. The uncertainty of the Trump administration's stand on international students has led to a 30% decline in Indian student arrivals to the US. Similarly, Canada has witnessed a sharper 60% decline due to its tightened immigration rules.

In the US, India sent 2,69,000 students in 2023, and in Canada, it sent 4,27,000. But the total arrivals of Indian students for courses commencing during January have dipped by a stunning 50%. The trend is likely to continue during September, another peak season for the intake of students.

The reduction in Indians going to the US and Canada has opened new doors for others. The number of Indian students in the UK, Ireland, and Australia increased this year. European countries also reported an increased number of Indian students this year, including France and Sweden.

What's Behind this Decline?

The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's immigration policies is one of the main reasons for the decline. During his election campaign, Trump was a strong advocate for stricter immigration policies, which raised concerns among prospective students. Although his recent proposal to offer green cards to international students graduating from American universities has added to the confusion, it has not alleviated the concerns of Indian students.

A Shift in Global Education Trends

The recent drop in the number of Indians leaving for the US and Canada indicates a paradigm shift in global trends related to higher education. Since new destinations are also emerging and increasing, India has started opting for other nations as well like the UK, Ireland, or Australia. Hence, it would be intriguing to see the changes that these nations will incorporate and adapt to face this downtrend.

In conclusion, the decline in Indian students migrating to the US and Canada is a significant trend that reflects the changing dynamics of global education. As other countries capitalize on this decline, it remains to be seen how the US and Canada will respond to this shift and adapt to the evolving needs of international students.

