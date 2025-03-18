Green Card Holders Beware! US Immigration Policy Takes a Harsh Turn!

The United States has intensified scrutiny on Green Card holders, with reports of strip searches, prolonged interrogations, and even deportation risks under President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Once considered a secure pathway to living and working in the US, Green Cards are now facing heightened inspection, with Indians among those affected.

Increased Inspections and Detentions

One of the most alarming cases reported involves Fabian Schmidt, a German national and long-time Green Card holder. Upon returning to the US on March 7, Schmidt was detained at Logan International Airport in Massachusetts and subjected to a "violent interrogation," as reported by Newsweek.

Schmidt’s mother, Astrid Senior, described his ordeal as harrowing, stating that he was stripped naked, forced into an ice-cold shower under supervision, and denied medication for anxiety and depression. CBP officials, however, claimed that Schmidt had prior drug-related charges and was detained under standard immigration procedures. He has since been transferred to an ICE detention center for further review.

Elderly Indian Green Card Holders Targeted

A Times of India report highlights that elderly Indians holding Green Cards are being subjected to intense questioning at US airports. CBP officials are particularly scrutinizing individuals who spend extended periods outside the US, such as grandparents who frequently travel to India.

According to Florida-based immigration attorney Ashwin Sharma, CBP officers are pressuring elderly Indian Green Card holders to sign Form I-407, which voluntarily surrenders their permanent residency. "Many are being coerced into giving up their Green Cards under the threat of detention or removal," Sharma stated.

Seattle-based attorney Kripa Upadhyay advises against signing the form under pressure, warning that permanent residency cannot be revoked without due process. Those who spend over a year outside the US without a re-entry permit risk being accused of abandoning their residence, but they have the right to challenge this in court.

Why the Crackdown Now?

The recent crackdown aligns with Trump's "America First" immigration policies, which focus on strict enforcement and heightened scrutiny of lawful permanent residents. During his last term, Trump pushed for tighter residency requirements and expanded the definition of "public charge," making it harder for immigrants to retain permanent residency. The current administration appears to be intensifying these efforts, with Green Card holders now under closer watch.

Who is at Risk?

Green Card holders can lose their residency status for multiple reasons under US immigration law. Some of the key factors include:

Spending prolonged periods outside the US without a re-entry permit.

National security concerns, including suspected links to criminal or terrorist activities.

Criminal records, including drug offenses, aggravated felonies, and domestic violence.

Fraudulent immigration activities or misrepresentation of information.

Even minor legal infractions are now raising red flags, making lawful permanent residents increasingly vulnerable to deportation.

Why Indians Are Concerned

Indians represent the second-largest group of Green Card holders, with over 1 million individuals awaiting permanent residency under employment-based categories. The fear that Green Cards can be revoked at any time has led to widespread concern among Indian immigrants, especially those who have lived in the US for years.

Online discussions reflect growing anxiety, with many pointing out that unlike citizenship, Green Cards do not provide indefinite security. Some have even drawn comparisons to India's immigration policies, such as the revocation of OCI cards for individuals with alleged ties to extremist groups.

As scrutiny intensifies, legal experts urge Green Card holders to stay informed about their rights and avoid surrendering their residency status without due process. The uncertainty surrounding US immigration policies continues to create apprehension among Indian immigrants, with many fearing for their future in the country.

Stay tuned for more updates on US immigration policies and their impact on Indian Green Card holders.