Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth: How Did He Build His Wealth & Reclaim Pataudi Palace?

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most successful stars of his generation. While he may not have reached the same level of stardom as the three Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir-Saif has quietly carved out a unique position for himself in the film industry. Often referred to as the "fourth Khan," Saif has built an impressive career over the years, gaining recognition for his diverse roles and acting talent.

Apart from his acting skills, Saif has also accumulated significant wealth throughout his career. According to the Economic Times, his net worth is around $150 million (over ₹1200 crore). This makes him one of the wealthiest actors in Bollywood, just behind some of the biggest names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Pataudi Palace: A Symbol of Saif's Wealth

A key asset in Saif's fortune is the iconic Pataudi Palace, located in Haryana. This ancestral property, estimated to be worth ₹800 crore, is spread over 10 acres and stands as one of the most expensive private residences in India. It serves as not only a reminder of Saif’s royal lineage but also as a cherished family home. Despite his inheritance as the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif has worked hard to earn and preserve his wealth, making sure that he can maintain the grandeur of his heritage.

The Journey to Regaining His Heritage

While many might assume Saif inherited his wealth and properties easily, the actor himself revealed that he had to fight to regain his ancestral palace. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saif explained that after his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, passed away, Pataudi Palace was rented out to Neemrana Hotels, run by Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg. However, Saif later expressed his wish to reclaim the property.

“They said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned,” Saif shared. This process of working hard to regain his ancestral property is a testament to his perseverance and commitment to maintaining his family’s legacy.

The Attack on Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when the unknown person broke into Saif and Kareena Kapoor's home. The actor was alerted to the situation after a confrontation between the intruder and his domestic help. When Saif attempted to intervene and stop the altercation, the intruder attacked him with a knife, injuring him severely.

The actor sustained six injuries, including two deep wounds, one of which was dangerously close to his spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. After the procedure, Saif’s medical team issued a statement confirming that he was out of danger and currently recovering. He was placed under observation in the ICU for a day, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition.