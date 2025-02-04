Jewel Thief OTT Release: Saif and Jaideep’s Intense Thriller Hits Netflix Soon

The teaser for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is out, and it promises a gripping thriller. Starring Saif Ali Khan as a charming and cunning jewel thief, the movie follows his mission to steal ‘The African Red Sun’, a rare diamond worth ₹500 crore. His sharp wit and manipulative persona add a fresh vibe to the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays the gangster who hires Saif for the heist, bringing his vicious look and intense expressions to further elevate the film. The cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles, making the thriller even more engaging.

Produced by Siddharth Anand, known for Pathaan and Fighter, the Netflix original is brought to life under Marflix Pictures, with Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati directing the OTT release. Saif Ali Khan reunites with Anand after 17 years for this exciting project.

Since its teaser release on February 3, the video has gained over 9 lakh views on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, signaling strong anticipation from audiences.

Social Media Reactions:

Fans are buzzing with excitement, especially about the powerful Saif-Jaideep combination.

“Saif Ali Khan always kills in these kinds of roles. Will be a great watch for sure,” wrote one user.

“Jaideep's look in Paatal Lok 2 and Jewel Thief shows how versatile he is,” commented another.

“Saif Ali Khan is a prominent actor, he puts his heart and soul into his roles,” shared one user.

“Jaideep Sir and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles? What more could we ask for? The casting is incredibly powerful,” posted another.

“Saif and Jaideep together? Count me in. Anytime,” wrote one user.