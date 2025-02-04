Vikram Bhatt directorial ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ starring Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma to release on March 21

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The upcoming movie ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is set to release in theatres on March 21, 2025.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Tumko Meri Kasam is an intense drama loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Film presenter and Vikram's mentor, Mahesh Bhatt, described Vikram as a survivor. He said, "He is still at the crease, batting through so many seasons, weathering every storm. In Bollywood, survival is the hardest art. They count you out the moment you fall. But Vikram? Vikram gets up. Every single time”.

Vikram has earlier directed a slew of films including the superhit massy entertainer ‘Ghulam’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, and ‘Kasur’.

Changing gears, Vikram then moved on to make the ‘Raaz’ film series, which until then had been seen as a B-grade fare and altered the perception of the horror genre in the country forever, followed by the equally successful ‘1920’ film series. Vikram has often been called the king of horror in India.

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ is Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment. It is produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors. Music is by Prateek Walia. Lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music will be released under the label of Zee Music.

Earlier, Vikram’s daughter Krishna Bhatt, made her directorial debut with the ‘1920 – Horrors of the Heart’. The film is the 4th film from the ‘1920’ franchise, and stars Avika Gor, who is known for her work in television shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

The earlier film from the franchise ‘1920 London’, which released in 2016, starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal in lead roles.

It also inspired a spin-off ‘1921’ which starred Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra.

