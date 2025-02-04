Allu Arjun Shakes up PR with Unprecedented Move in Tollywood

Several celebrities deal with the limelight in different ways. Some embrace it while others find a way to be fine with unwanted attention on them all the time. In what can easily be considered an unprecedented move in Tollywood, Superstar Allu Arjun decided to hire a spokesperson to handle all the official communication related to his movies.

The same was confirmed by his good friend and film producer Bunny Vas. Speaking during the promotions of his upcoming movie “Thandel,” Vas gave a hint about Arjun’s upcoming project, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. While refusing to divulge more details, he revealed the Pushpa star’s decision to channel details of his career via a spokesperson.

Considering the Sandhya theater controversy and the subsequent backlash that followed, it seems logical for Allu Arjun to have someone take care of his PR. But, it remains to be seen if this move pays off for someone as big as Arjun. Post Pushpa-2’s blockbuster success, fans have only grown for the star and a decision as big as this might not bode well with some sections of the star’s “Army”.

Besides the confirmed Trivikram project, there have been widespread rumors about Allu Arjun’s next slate of films. ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s name started doing the rounds last year and the duo had even met to discuss ideas. However, no official communication has been released about their collaboration.

Even Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar was touted to wield the megaphone for Allu Arjun’s next but recent speculation indicates that the project isn’t happening any time soon. There is Pushpa-3 that’s bound to happen at some point in the future but how many films will Allu Arjun make before committing to Sukumar again remains the big question.