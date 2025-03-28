Jewel Thief OTT Release on Netflix on April 25

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his exciting new heist thriller, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The much-awaited film, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, promises to be an action-packed ride.

On March 28, Marflix Pictures unveiled a new poster for the film on Instagram. The poster features Saif Ali Khan riding a bike at high speed across a bridge, giving fans a glimpse of the thrilling action to come. Along with the poster, the makers shared the tagline: "The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal," hinting at the high stakes of the story. The film is set to release on April 25 on Netflix.

Fans can expect Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins to be full of adrenaline-pumping action, high-speed chases, and a dazzling dance number. Saif Ali Khan takes the lead in the film, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor playing important roles.

The film also marks Siddharth Anand's OTT debut as a producer. With its high-octane action and star-studded cast, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss it when it premieres on Netflix on April 25!