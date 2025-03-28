OTT series ‘Dupahiya’ sets return with second season

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) After witnessing a successful run for its first season, the streaming show ‘Dupahiya’ is set to return with its second season. Season 2 of the show is now in development. ‘Dupahiya’ is a heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur.

The series impressed the audiences with its razor-sharp humor, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm in the first season.

Talking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement, “At Prime Video, we have always believed that good, authentic stories resonate with customers worldwide. The success of Dupahiya has been nothing short of phenomenal and is a testament to the universal appeal of relatable human stories”.

He further mentioned, “We are now beyond excited to bring the next chapter of this much-loved story to audiences. Salona, Shubh, Sonam, along with Avinash and Chirag, have created a spectacular world of equal parts humor and drama, and seeing viewers connect with its quirky characters has been incredibly rewarding. With the next season, we are looking forward to delivering more twists, surprises, laughter, and an even wilder ride through Dhadakpur”.

The series stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

Creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani said, “Collaborating with Prime Video and bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences. Witnessing the show resonate so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying”.

“As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and I cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch, bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what’s next in the world of ‘Dupahiya’”, they added.

Created by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, season one of Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair.

‘Dupahiya’ streams on Prime Video.

