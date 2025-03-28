FLO calls for strengthening women entrepreneurs to boost India's economy

New Delhi March 28 (IANS) FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), an apex body of businesswomen in the country, on Friday stressed the need to step up support and strengthen women entrepreneurs which will ultimately help boost the nation’s economy.

The government introduced schemes and initiatives like Drone Didi and Ladli Behen Yojana to promote women's employment. Yet the Economic Survey 2024-25 highlighted the stark differences in statistics regarding women’s employment and entrepreneurship in the country.

It showed that only 22 per cent of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India are women-owned.

“This is not just a statistic; it is a call to action. A call for us to step up, support, and strengthen women entrepreneurs because their success is the success of our economy,” said Joyshree Das Verma, President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) while speaking at FLO’s award ceremony for women MSME’s in the national capital.

“Women-led MSMEs are catalysts for innovation, employment, and economic resilience. The more we support them, the stronger our nation becomes,” Verma said.

She also mentioned the MSME Assist Cell at FLO -- an initiative to guide women entrepreneurs through financial management, compliance, and market access while equipping them with the right mentorship, resources, and opportunities to leverage government schemes.

“Because when we empower women entrepreneurs, we empower families, communities, and the economy at large,” Verma said.

The President of FLO noted that the organisation received 104 applications for the MSME awards this year.

“It is a testament to the sheer talent, perseverance, and ambition within our FLO network. The competition was intense and let me say this: every single applicant here tonight is a winner in their own right. The awards may recognise a few, but every woman who took that step forward, who challenged norms and pursued her business dreams, is a part of India’s entrepreneurial success story,” she said.

The platform, which provides skill development, policy advocacy, economic participation, and leadership mentoring, empowers women to break barriers and forge ahead with confidence.

