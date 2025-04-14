Ben Whishaw on ‘Paddington in Peru’: Found it very funny, genuinely moving

London, April 14 (IANS) English actor Ben Whishaw has reprised his role as the voice of the marmalade-loving bear in Paddington in Peru. He said there was pressure not to repeat the same formula, and he found the third installment very exciting, funny, and genuinely moving.

Talking about his return, he says, "After the success of the first two films, you couldn’t help but feel a little apprehensive about what the next one might involve. There’s also the pressure of not repeating the same formula.”

He added: “But I thought the concept was brilliant—this one is far more of an adventure than the others. Paddington faces real jeopardy and risk. I found it very exciting, very funny, and genuinely moving. I was thrilled to be part of it.”

“Paddington” first released in 2014. The live-action animated comedy film was developed from a story by King and Hamish McColl, which was based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear created by Michael Bond.

It also stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Nicole Kidman in live-action roles.

The second installment released in 2017 and had Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi and Hugh Grant in live-action roles.

Whishaw added that the big shift in this film is that previously, Paddington has always been at Windsor Gardens, in the Browns’ home, his home.

“But this time, the Browns venture out into the wild, into the jungle, and into the unknown. Each character is challenged in some way, and they each discover something about themselves and their place in the family. It’s deeply moving to see how this journey brings them closer together.”

On the universal message at the heart of the franchise, Whishaw notes, “Paddington always brings joy. He embodies optimism and unwavering kindness. No matter how many times he’s knocked down, he always bounces back. The films carry such a powerful spirit—one of accepting difference, embracing kindness, and showing respect. That’s incredibly valuable.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release in Indian cinemas on April 18 in both English and Hindi.

