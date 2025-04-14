Hit 3 Trailer Launch: Nani Calls Vizag His Second Home, Says Locals Treat Him Like a Son-in-law!

Natural Star Nani stole the spotlight at the HIT 3 trailer launch event in Visakhapatnam with his affectionate and witty remarks about the city and its people.

Speaking at the event, Nani reflected on his deep-rooted bond with Vizag. “Before marriage, I used to visit Vizag for a girl, who later became my wife. For the past 15 years, I’ve been coming here, now to meet my fans. Every visit to this city has always been for love,” he shared, drawing applause from the crowd.

The actor didn’t stop there. Highlighting the special connection he feels with the coastal city, Nani added, “In other towns, people treat me like a younger brother or an elder brother. But here in Vizag, they welcome me as a son-in-law.”

His candid comments sparked laughter and cheers from fans, once again showcasing the mutual love between Nani and the people of Visakhapatnam. The HIT franchise continues to grow stronger, and with Nani’s presence, the buzz around HIT 3 is at an all-time high.