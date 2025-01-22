Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 15,000 Crore Property Likely to Go to MP Government

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's family is facing a major legal blow, as the Bhopal High Court has pronounced that assets worth Rs 15,000 crore, belonging to the Pataudi royal family, will go to the Madhya Pradesh government. This decision comes after the court lifted a stay on December 13, 2024, which had previously blocked the government’s claim on the assets.

The legal dispute traces back to 1947, when Abida Sultan, the great-grandmother of Saif Ali Khan, left India and moved to Pakistan during the partition. As per the amnesty law, properties left behind by people who migrated to Pakistan were to be claimed by the government. Abida Sultan’s assets, including those worth Rs 15,000 crore, were subject to this law and were claimed by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Saif Ali Khan opposed the seizure, claiming that the property was part of his family’s inheritance and that the government had no right to take it. While the court initially granted a stay, the Bhopal High Court lifted it in December 13, 2024, allowing the government to seize the assets.

With the court’s verdict now final, Saif Ali Khan has 30 days to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, as of January 22, 2025, it remains uncertain whether Saif Ali Khan’s legal team has moved forward with an appeal. If no appeal is made, the Rs 15,000 crore property is likely to be transferred to the Madhya Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital yesterday after being attacked in a robbery at his home a week ago. The actor is recovering from the incident, adding further challenges to his ongoing legal battles.