NTR - Neel Shoot Begins with 3000 Junior Artistes, Tarak to Join Shoot on April 22

Get ready for a cinematic storm as NTR teams up with maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their much-anticipated magnum opus, tentatively titled #NTRNeel. The film promises to redefine scale and storytelling in Indian cinema.

The shoot began on a grand scale at a private film studio in Hyderabad, featuring over 3,000 junior artists in an electrifying opening schedule — a fitting start for a film of this magnitude.

The moment fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally here — NTR is all set to join the sets on April 22, marking his powerful entry into this high-octane project. From that day forward, Prashanth Neel’s global vision will begin to take shape, with NTR at the heart of the action.

Mounted on an epic scale, the film is being crafted as a true pan-Indian spectacle and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and several other languages. Expect nothing short of awe-inspiring visuals and intense drama.

Acclaimed cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda is on board to capture the grandeur, while Ravi Basrur, known for his pulse-pounding scores, will elevate the film’s soundscape to the next level.

With Neel’s signature mass appeal — proven by blockbusters like KGF and Salaar — and NTR’s undeniable screen presence, this film is already generating massive buzz.

Produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju, under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, this project is poised to be one of the biggest cinematic events in recent times.