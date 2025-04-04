HCU Students End Protest on Kancha Gachibowli Land Issue

Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have called off their protest and resumed classes on April 4, following a Supreme Court intervention. The students had been boycotting classes in opposition to the Telangana government's proposal to develop a 400-acre land near the university.

The Supreme Court issued a stay order on the development of the land in Kancha Gachibowli, questioning the urgency of clearing a tree-covered area. The court’s intervention led the students to end their indefinite protest. According to UoHSU Vice President Akash Kumar, classes resumed on Friday, April 4, after the court's order.

In response to the court's decision, the Telangana government announced the formation of a ministerial committee to engage with UoH officials, students, civil society, and other stakeholders to find a resolution.

While students welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, they continue to demand the permanent cancellation of the land auction plan and the transfer of the 400-acre land to the university. They have also filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the withdrawal of police personnel stationed at the university's East Campus, where the disputed land is located.