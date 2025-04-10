Jack US Report: Siddu Jonnalagadda's Forgettable Film - Uninspired, Unengaging, and Avoidable

After the roaring success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda was riding high on audience expectations. But with Jack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the actor takes a major misstep. What was supposed to be a slick spy thriller ends up as a forgettable, outdated mess with little to no redeeming qualities.

The film tries to build intrigue around a RAW agent’s secret mission, but the plot is riddled with clichés and uninspired execution. There’s nothing fresh or engaging in the storytelling, and the supposed twists fall completely flat. Director Bhaskar, once known for his feel-good entertainers, delivers one of his weakest films to date.

Siddhu’s decision to back this script is puzzling. His natural charm and comic timing—seen in his earlier hits—are missing here. He appears uncomfortable in a role that neither suits his strengths nor gives him much to work with. The romantic track feels force-fit, with poor chemistry between the leads and a heroine character that adds no real value to the narrative.

Adding to the film’s problems are dull songs that do little more than disrupt the already dragging pace. Despite an ambitious opening voiceover by Prakash Raj, the first half is a complete slog, and things only go downhill from there.

In short, Jack is a directionless attempt at a spy-action film that lacks spark, substance, and style. It’s a disappointing outing for Siddhu and a forgettable film that fails to justify its hype.

Verdict: Jack is a major letdown—uninspired, unengaging, and completely avoidable.