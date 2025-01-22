Cong slams BJP's campaign song, accuses party of being in cahoots with AAP

Varanasi, Jan 22 (IANS) As the BJP unveiled its new campaign song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, which invokes the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to appeal to voters, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticised the move and accused the party of being in cahoots with the AAP.

The BJP’s song, "Jo Ram ko lekar aaye, unka raaj hoga Delhi mein (Those who have brought Ram will rule Delhi!)", attempts to address key issues faced by Delhi's residents, including pollution, drinking water, sewage issues, and overflowing landfills.

Speaking to IANS, Rai slammed the BJP, stating, "You call yourself good and others thieves. This is the mindset of the BJP. It's the situation of 'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai.' They have ruined Delhi. There has been no development, no work done, and the air is toxic. The BJP should launch the 'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai' song because this applies to them as well."

Rai also addressed the allegations against Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has been accused of wooing Muslim voters during rallies.

Rai dismissed these claims, stating, "Dalits are fully backing the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi is not targeting any specific group; he is engaging with every section of society. He is standing with those who are persecuted and suppressed."

On Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s concerns over illegal migration, Rai responded, “You are in power, and you're criticising your own government? If this is a challenge, then the government should take action. As Vice President, he should direct the government, but the current leadership has failed to act.”

Rai also weighed in on a complaint filed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing BJP workers of threatening AAP members.

He said, "The BJP and AAP are in cahoots. When Kejriwal campaigned in Varanasi, BJP and Kejriwal were at odds. Now, they pretend to fight among themselves, but in reality, they are working together. Congress will win the Delhi Assembly elections."

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, the three leading political adversaries in the capital city have pledged comprehensive welfare schemes to attract voters.

The AAP, Congress, and BJP are all vying to appeal to women voters, a demographic that has gained significant attention from political parties in recent polls around the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.