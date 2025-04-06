HM Amit Shah highlights transformation in Bastar: Children use phones without fear

Raipur, April 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with a voice both resolute and impassioned, once again extended an earnest appeal to the Maoists, urging them to abandon their path of violence and reintegrate into the mainstream for the greater good of society.

The Union Home Minister has shared a heart-touching picture of two fearless children holding mobile phones on his X handle to showcase the transformation of development that has taken place in the state.

Sharing the picture on his X handle, Union Home minister Amit Shah wrote, “The Bastar-Sukma region which was once the bastion of Red Terror (Naxalism), where people did not leave their houses due to fear, today the heart is filled with joy to see children using their phones without any fear in Dondra Panchayat there.” “I am sharing with you this picture, which shows development and trust,” he said.

His visit to Chhattisgarh was marked by a series of significant engagements on Saturday, including the grand conclusion of the ‘Pandum Festival’ in Bastar and a high-level meeting on the anti-Naxal campaign with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and senior security officials.

In a series of posts on his X handle, HM Shah said, “Today in Raipur, I convened a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma ji, senior officials, police officers, and CAPF officers. Under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, the double-engine government is sparing no effort in eradicating Naxalism. By the 31st of March, Naxalism shall be consigned to the annals of history, not only in Chhattisgarh but across the nation.”

He further lauded the valour of India’s security forces, stating, “Guided by Modi ji’s leadership, our brave forces have cornered the Naxalites. Whether traversing rugged forests or crossing turbulent rivers, enduring the biting cold or the searing heat, our valiant commanders have liberated millions from the shadow of Naxal influence. Today, I had the privilege of interacting with the operational commanders of the anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada.”

In a heartfelt plea to the Maoists, Shah envisioned a transformed Bastar, declaring, “Bastar is being reimagined as a land where its children shall rise to become inspectors, barristers, doctors, and collectors. Let every individual strive fearlessly to realise the dreams of development… under Modi ji’s government, there is no place for fear.”

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a vast gathering at the Pandum Festival, the Union Home Minister said, “By the dawn of April 2025, as many as 521 Naxalites have already surrendered, following the 881 who laid down arms in 2024. Those who choose to surrender will find a place in the mainstream, while those who persist with arms will face the resolute might of our security forces. Come what may, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is steadfast in its mission to rid the nation of this red terror by March next year. Bastar will no longer be synonymous with fear but with a promising future.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.