Embodiment of non-violence, peace: Prez Murmu wishes countrymen on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tīrthaṅkara of Jainism.

This year marks the 2623rd birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the people of the Jain community. The embodiment of non-violence and peace, Lord Mahavir showed humanity the path of renunciation, truth and renunciation."

"Let us all take a pledge to work for the welfare of the entire world by following the path shown by him," she added.

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most significant religious festivals in Jainism, is observed on the 13th day of the waxing moon in the Chaitra month, as per the Jain calendar.

According to religious texts, Mahavira was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama, near present-day Patna, Bihar.

He dedicated his life to spiritual awakening, self-discipline, and the propagation of core Jain principles -- Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness).

He attained Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.

On this auspicious day, Jain communities across the country participate in religious and charitable activities. Temples witness large gatherings of devotees offering prayers, meditating, and performing pujas and fasts. The idol of Mahavira is ceremonially bathed in a ritual known as abhisheka and is then carried out in a chariot procession known as rath yatra, accompanied by devotional hymns or stavans.

Lectures by Jain monks and nuns are delivered in temples, guiding followers on the path of righteousness as envisioned by Mahavira. Many engage in acts of charity such as feeding the poor or contributing to causes like cow protection.

Ancient Jain temples across India become focal points of celebration, drawing large numbers of devotees.

Additionally, Ahimsa rallies and public events promoting Mahavira's teachings of non-violence and compassion are held in various cities.

