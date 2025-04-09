Allu Arjun, Atlee Face Plagiarism Allegations Over Dune-Like Poster

In a rather unexpected twist, the recently unveiled poster for Allu Arjun and director Atlee’s much-anticipated film has stirred up a buzz online—not just for the hype it generated, but for its striking resemblance to the poster of Hollywood’s Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

On April 8, Sun Pictures released an announcement video revealing the massive project featuring the star-director duo. With a promise of grand visuals and a collaboration with top Hollywood VFX studios, the clip quickly captured fans’ attention—clocking over 6 million views on YouTube within days.

To celebrate the milestone, Sun Pictures shared a fresh poster on social media. But it wasn’t long before fans noticed something oddly familiar. From the desert-like backdrop to the character placement and the overall tone, the resemblance to Dune's poster was uncanny. A side-by-side comparison has since been doing the rounds online, sparking conversations about originality and creative inspiration.

This isn't Atlee’s first tryst with controversy around originality. The director, known for blockbuster hits like Theri and Jawan, has previously faced criticism for scenes that bore similarities to other films. However, Atlee has never shied away from addressing these allegations.

In a 2023 interview, he clarified, “In the creative field, you end up making similar stories. That doesn’t mean I copy it. It can be inspired.” Citing MGR’s iconic intro songs as a major influence on his style, he added, “I take risks. In 30 years, no one has told Shah Rukh Khan sir the kind of story I had and went with such a proposal.”

Responding to accusations of plagiarism, Atlee said, “Of course, I have made films which have shared storylines with other films. For example, Theri has different versions before and after its release. But when I do it, it is called copied. Copying is easy. If that’s the case, everyone can do it.”

As the buzz around this upcoming project grows, so does the scrutiny. Whether it’s a case of creative inspiration or mere coincidence, one thing’s clear—Allu Arjun and Atlee have the internet talking, and anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.