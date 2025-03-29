Student groups to move Supreme Court after Patna HC's order over BPSC prelims exam

Patna, March 29 (IANS) After the Patna High Court rejected the plea for re-examination of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination, several student groups, backed by coaching institutions, have decided to take up the matter to the Supreme Court.

The High Court dismissed a total of 14 petitions filed by aggrieved candidates, delivering a significant relief to BPSC and the Bihar government.

However, the decision has left many students and coaching operators disappointed.

Guru Rahman, a well-known coaching teacher, expressed his displeasure with the apex court's judgment.

"The decision from Patna High Court is disappointing for students. We have enough proof of irregularities in the preliminary exam, but the court rejected our claims. It may be a temporary win for BPSC and the Bihar government, but we are confident of winning in the Supreme Court," Rahman said.

Prominent coaching figure Khan Sir also visited the Gardanibagh Dharna Sthal, where students gathered in large numbers to protest the court's decision.

He expressed solidarity with the students.

Several students voiced their discontent, calling the Supreme Court's judgment a setback for justice.

"This is not a victory for BPSC or the Bihar government; it is a victory for corruption. We respect the judiciary but are disappointed with today's verdict. We will approach the Supreme Court to get justice," a protesting student said.

The 70th BPSC preliminary test examination was held on December 13, 2024, with more than 3.8 lakh candidates appearing at 912 examination centres. Irregularities were reported, including question paper leaks at certain centres.

The BPSC ordered a re-examination only for the Bapu Sabhagar Centre in Patna on January 4, 2025.

The protest received backing from several political parties, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Jan Suraaj Party. Prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Pappu Yadav and Prashant Kishor supported the protesting students.

With the legal battle now shifting to the Supreme Court, it remains to be seen how the students' fight for a re-examination unfolds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.