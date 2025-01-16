Sankranti Festival in AP: Masked Lady Bouncers Steal the Show at West Godavari Cockfights

The traditional spectacle of Cockfiights (Kodipandelu) in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district witnessed an unexpected twist this year. Amid the roaring excitement and bustling crowds, a group of masked lady bouncers clad in sleek black outfits drew significant attention, raising eyebrows and sparking intrigue.

Historically, bouncers at such events have been predominantly male, chosen for their robust physique and authoritative presence, tasked with managing the crowd and ensuring safety. However, these women defied the conventional image. Slim, seemingly ordinary in build, they didn't fit the typical bouncer mold, making their presence all the more curious.

Adding to the mystery was their decision to wear black masks, a stark contrast to the norm, especially considering the current absence of COVID-19 restrictions. With no apparent need for facial coverings, their choice to conceal their identities has fueled speculation among locals and visitors alike.

The unexpected appearance of these masked lady bouncers has left many pondering their true role at the event. Was their presence a strategic move for security, or does it hint at a deeper, undisclosed purpose? The unanswered questions have added an air of enigma to this year's Kodi Pandelu, leaving everyone eager to uncover the story behind these mysterious guardians.