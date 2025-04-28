April 29 Holiday or Not: Check State-Wise Holiday List

With April 29 nearing, everyone is asking if it's a holiday or not. The reply differs from state to state in India, with some already having summer holidays and others having local festivals.

States with Summer Holidays

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays are in progress, so April 29 will be a holiday for schools and students in these states. Likewise, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh are also having summer breaks, and April 29 will probably be a holiday in these states as well.

States with Summer Holidays in May

Yet, in most other states, summer vacations are timed to start in May. It is possible that April 29 is not a holiday in these states because of summer vacations.

Local Holiday in Punjab: Parshuram Jayanti

April 29, tomorrow, is a local holiday in certain regions of Punjab as Parshuram Jayanti. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, who is the sixth form of Lord Vishnu.

Other States with Holidays on April 29

Apart from Punjab, it's also necessary to verify whether any other state has announced April 29 as a holiday owing to Parshuram Jayanti or other local celebrations. Certain states might celebrate this day as a regional holiday, while others might not.

Conclusion

To sum up, whether April 29 is a holiday or not would also depend on the state you are currently in. While states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh are already on summer vacation, there might be other states that have not yet declared a holiday for April 29. Punjab has a local holiday on April 29 because of Parshuram Jayanti. The best advice is to verify this information from local authorities or the work/school around you.

Also read: Best Career Courses After 12th CBSE: Science, Commerce, and Arts