Himachal CM lays foundation of solar plant in mountainous Pangi Valley

Shimla, April 14 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 1 MW solar power plant at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi Valley in Chamba district.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore, is scheduled for completion before November.

The Chief Minister directed officers to expedite the construction process and ensure timely completion of this vital infrastructure.

Once operational, the solar power plant will guarantee uninterrupted power supply to all 19 Panchayats of Pangi Valley, even during the harsh winter months.

The project also includes a 500-kilowatt battery storage system to provide electricity during nighttime, effectively eliminating load shedding and bolstering the region’s power distribution network.

Spread over 2.2 hectares, the plant will feature 2,400 solar panels dedicated to clean energy generation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's focused efforts on harnessing renewable energy to improve the quality of life in remote and far-flung regions.

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 2026.

He said “this project is a testament to our resolve to promote green energy and ensure reliable infrastructure in the tribal and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh”.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 25 lakh each for the construction of four Mahila Mandal Bhawans in Karyas panchayat and Rs one lakh each for purchasing necessary equipment.

He also announced Rs 1 crore for the construction of temple road in the panchayat. For the first time in Himachal Pradesh’s history, the state-level Himachal Day celebrations will be held in the remote Pangi Valley of Chamba district on Tuesday.

The event in Killar, the valley’s headquarters, has created a wave of excitement and festive spirit throughout the region.

Locals have warmly welcomed the initiative, hailing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s decision to host the celebration in this tribal area.

An official said that since coming to power, the government led by Sukhu has shown a strong commitment to the welfare of tribal regions. The first Himachal Day celebration under his government was held in Kaza of Spiti Valley, where the Chief Minister stayed and engaged deeply with local traditions and issues.

Not accessible by road throughout the year, the picturesque Pangi Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for more than six months a year due to heavy snowfall.

The picturesque Pangi Valley is populated mainly by Gaddis, who are largely pastorals and grow barley, potatoes, and peas, besides off-season vegetables and exotic flowers.

The climatic conditions of the district are harsh as much of the land forms part of a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degree Celsius during winter. There are several hamlets where locals have to trek more than 10 km to reach the health centre.

