US: Indian Families in Crisis as H-4 Visa Holders Face Self-Deportation

Thousands of Indian-origin young adults in the U.S., who arrived as minors on H-4 dependent visas, face an uncertain future as they turn 21. Under current immigration laws, they no longer qualify as dependents of their H-1B visa-holder parents, leaving them with limited options to stay legally.

A Times of India report states that as of March 2023, nearly 1.34 lakh (134,000) Indian children were expected to age out before their families secured green cards. Due to massive backlogs, some applications may take 12 to 100 years for approval. Many are now looking at alternative pathways, such as immigrating to Canada or the UK, which offer more flexible policies.

H-1B Visa Registration and Policy Changes

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the H-1B visa registration for the fiscal year 2026, open from March 7 to March 24, 2025. The H-1B cap remains 65,000, with an additional 20,000 visas for those with U.S. master’s degrees. A new beneficiary-centric selection process aims to reduce fraud, and the registration fee is now $215.

Legal Challenges and Fear of ‘Self-Deportation’

A recent Texas court ruling blocking work permits for new applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has worsened the crisis. Without DACA protection, thousands of Indian youth now face self-deportation, disrupting their education and careers.

Bernie Sanders Criticizes the H-1B Program

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized the H-1B visa system, arguing that it benefits corporations by replacing American jobs with lower-paid foreign workers.

"The H-1B program is not about hiring 'the best and brightest' but about undercutting American wages," he said.

Sanders has proposed doubling H-1B visa fees to generate $370 million annually for 20,000 STEM scholarships. He also calls for increasing H-1B wages to match the median local wage, preventing companies from exploiting foreign workers.

Uncertain Future for Indian Youth

With no immediate immigration reforms, thousands of Indian-origin young adults in the U.S. face tough choices—seek another visa, leave the country, or risk deportation. Meanwhile, Canada and the UK are becoming attractive alternatives for those seeking stability.