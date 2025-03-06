TN: ED raids places associated with SDPI in Chennai as part of nationwide crackdown

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Chennai in connection with its investigation into the banned terror outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI). These raids are part of a larger operation covering 12 locations across ten states.

The crackdown follows the recent arrest of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president, M.K. Faizy, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 3.

In Chennai, the searches are being carried out at two locations, including the SDPI state office. Faizy is currently in ED custody. The ED has accused SDPI of serving as a “political front” for PFI.

In an official statement, the agency said, “As the national president, M.K. Faizy exercised authority and control over the activities of SDPI, which is a recipient, beneficiary, and user of Proceeds of Crime—funds raised by PFI within and outside India as part of a larger criminal conspiracy. Faizy was fully aware that PFI was engaged in fund-raising activities to support unlawful, violent, and terrorist activities in India.”

According to the ED, SDPI has so far received Rs 4.07 crore in illicit funds. The ongoing probe into PFI is based on two cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in addition to multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities allege that PFI office-bearers, members, and cadres raised funds both in India and abroad—particularly from Gulf countries—through formal banking channels and illegal “hawala” transactions. These funds were allegedly part of a broader conspiracy to finance terror activities across the country.

The ED further claims that SDPI functioned as a “front” for PFI, sharing common members, cadres, and leaders.

The agency alleges that SDPI was dependent on PFI for its daily operations, including policymaking, selecting candidates for elections, mobilising cadres, and other related activities.

A seized document has reportedly provided insight into the objectives of PFI, describing it as an organisation committed to advancing an Islamic movement in India. The document states that PFI endorses the principles of Jihad in all forms and has established SDPI and several other front organisations to achieve its goals.

In connection with the PFI case, the ED has so far attached assets worth Rs 61.72 crore, filed nine charge sheets, and arrested 26 office-bearers and members of the organisation including its chairman, general secretary, and members of its national and state executive councils.

Investigators have discovered that PFI received over Rs 62 crore in its 29 bank accounts between May 2009 and May 2022, with more than half of the amount deposited in cash. The organisation reportedly maintained thousands of active members in Gulf countries, through whom it raised funds in various ways, including donations.

Additionally, two overseas organisations —the “Indian Fraternity Front,” linked to PFI, and the “Indian Social Forum,” associated with SDPI—are also under investigation in connection with the case.

