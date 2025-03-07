No More Heavy School Bags: AP Schools Introduce Bound Books

The government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a series of measures aimed at lessening the load on students and enhancing their overall learning experience. Previously, Jagan's government initiated the 'No Bag Saturday' for all primary schools.

During a recent session of the assembly, the government announced plans to implement bound books, organized by semester, to substitute the conventional heavy school bags. This new system is likely to greatly minimize the weight of school bags, which has been a source of worry for parents and teachers for years.

As per the new system, students will get bound books for every semester, consisting of all the study material. This will not only make school bags light, but students will also remain organized and focused towards their studies.

Aside from the bound book scheme, the government also introduced giving high-quality school uniform kits to students. This is to encourage equality and inclusiveness among the students irrespective of their socio-economic status.

But that's not all. The government has also said it would launch a revolutionary "one student-one teacher" format in more than 10,000 schools throughout the state. This new system is set to give every student personalized attention and bridge the gap in learning as well as better academic performance.

The rollout of these initiatives is a big step in the direction of reforming the state's education system. By alleviating the pressure on students and ensuring they have the resources and support needed, the government is assisting towards establishing an environment that facilitates better learning.

With the state continuing to innovate in the field of education, it would be interesting to observe how these initiatives affect students' performance and overall educational level.

