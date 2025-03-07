HC grants anticipatory bail to Perni Nani, YV Vikranth Reddy

In a relief for YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted him anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged PDS (Public Distribution System) rice scam.

Perni Nani and his wife, Perni Jayasudha, have been accused of diverting PDS rice from their godown in Machilipatnam.

Additionally, the High Court also granted anticipatory bail to YV Vikranth Reddy, the son of Rajya Sabha MP and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy. Vikranth Reddy, along with several senior YSRCP leaders, has been accused of forcibly acquiring Kakinada Sea Port.