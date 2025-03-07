G V Prakash begins composing songs for director Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’

Chennai, Mar 7 (IANS) Music director G V Prakash, who is scoring the music for director Vetrimaran’s eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Vaadi Vaasal’, featuring Suriya in the lead, has now disclosed that he has begun work on composing songs for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote, “#Vaadivaasal song composing has started. @theVcreations @Suriya_offl”

G V Prakash also posted a picture of himself with Vetrimaran at the composing studio.

Quoting the music director’s quote, the producer of the film, Kalaipuli S Thanu put out a tweet that read, “Agilame Aarathikka Inithe Aarambam. #VaadiVaasal (A sweet start as the world cheers)@Suriya_offl #VetriMaaran @gvprakash”

It was in January this year that producer Thanu announced that shooting for director Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ would begin soon.

Thanu’s announcement came on the festival day of Maatu Pongal, an auspicious day when bulls are celebrated.

Thanu posted a picture of himself with director Vetrimaran and Suriya and wrote in Tamil, “Agilam Aarathika Vaadi Vaasal Thirakirathu’ (With the world cheering, the Vaadi Vaasal opens). Vaadi Vaasal refers to the narrow passage way, resembling a gateway, through which bulls participating in the popular sport of ‘Jallikattu’ are let into the arena. Interestingly, Jallikattu happens on Maatu Pongal day as part of Pongal celebrations.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran will be working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel 'Vaadivaasal', written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. 'Vaadivaasal' was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is to be made as a three-part entity. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film unit in this regard.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.