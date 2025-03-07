Priyanka Chopra Sells Her Mumbai Apartments for 13 Crore

It's being reported that global actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly sold her luxury apartments in Mumbai. Priyanka has sold these flats for a whopping 13 crores and these apartments are present in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The property transactions were made public and they were acquired by the members of the Sachdeva family.

Going into the details of the report, one flat measuring 1,075 sq.ft was purchased for Rs 3.45 crore, with a stamp duty payment of Rs. 17.26 lakh. Another flat was bought for Rs.2.85 crores and that includes a stamp duty of Rs 14.25 lakh. It was also reported that a third flat spanning 1100 sq.ft was acquired for Rs.3.52 crores, with a stamp duty of Rs.21.12 lakh.

However, the largest transaction involves a duplex flat with a combined area of nearly 2000 sq.ft. The exorbitant flat was purchased for Rs.6.35 crores, along with a stamp duty of Rs 31.75 lakh. It is important to note that each of these premium residences includes at least one car parking space. This was not the first time that Priyanka Chopra had sold her apartments in Mumbai.

Back in 2023, Priyanka sold 2 Mumbai apartments in the Andheri suburb to director Abhishek Chaubey. Coming to her movies, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next film. The actress came to Hyderabad for the look test a few months ago and has been regularly shooting for the movie ever since.

The film's details are kept strictly under the wraps for now and an official announcement is awaited from the movie team.

