Arjit Taneja calls Women's Day an ongoing commitment to honour women

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television actor Arjit Taneja, currently seen as Virat in the show “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,” believes that Women’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it's a year-round tribute to the women who inspire and shape our lives.

For Taneja, it’s not just a date on the calendar, but a daily reminder to appreciate and honour the incredible women who shape his life. The actor told IANS, “For me, Women's Day is so much more than just a date on the calendar—it's a reminder to celebrate the incredible women who shape my life every single day. From my mother to my friends, they inspire me with their strength, kindness, and resilience, and I feel truly grateful to have them by my side.”

Arjit added, “Their endless support, love, and determination have profoundly shaped me, and I always strive to appreciate and honour them in every possible way. Even onset of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, I am fortunate to work with some truly amazing women like Sriti, Kishori Ji, Hemangi, Akanksha, and so many others, who bring so much passion and dedication to their craft. Their hard work, positivity, and the way they uplift everyone around them is truly inspiring. But for me, celebrating women isn’t just about one day—it’s an ongoing commitment. Whether through small gestures of gratitude or meaningful celebrations, I want the special women in my life to always feel seen, valued, and respected. They deserve to be appreciated, not just today, but every single day.”

For the unversed, Arjit made his television debut with the reality show “Splitsvilla 6” and went on to star in several popular TV dramas, including “Kumkum Bhagya," “Kaleerein,” “Bahu Begum,” “Naagin 5,” “Naagin 6,” "Nath—Zewar Ya Zanjeer,” and “Banni Chow Home Delivery.”

His latest show, “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” premiered in November 2023 and also stars Sriti Jha in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.