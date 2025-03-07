March 7 Schools, colleges holiday for Second Saturday

As per the school holidays list, every Second Saturday is officially a holiday for schools in India. March 8 is officially a holiday for schools due to the Second Saturday falling on this day. Every Second Saturday of the month is a holiday for schools, colleges and offices.

Tomorrow, March 8 is not just a Second Saturday but also International Women's Day, which is celebrated worldwide. The government has decided to provide holidays on these days to allow the students to refresh and take a break from academics.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and many other states have announced holidays tomorrow. It is known that the Telangana government has announced Summer Holidays for schools from April 20 and Half Day Schools from March 15. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the Summer Holidays start from April 23 and Half Day Schools from March 15.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any specific holiday schedules or announcements.

The second Saturday holiday on March 8 is a great opportunity for students to relax, pursue their hobbies, and spend quality time with family and friends.

