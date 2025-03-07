Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls his ‘PRDP’ days with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, and Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a throwback photo featuring him, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Anupam Kher from the sets of their film “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.”

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday note for Anupam. Alongside the sweet message, Neil recalled his ‘PRDP’ days with the throwback image. In the click, Salman, clad in a black vest, could be seen striking a pose with Neil, Sonam, and Anupam. The ‘New York’ actor also shared his candid photos with the veteran actor.

Calling Anupam his ‘first acting guru,’ Neil wrote, “Happiest Birthday dearest @anupampkher uncle. From being my first costar in Vijay, to my first Acting Guru at Actor Prepares first batch, to the three films together, God has given me the opportunity of learning and respecting not just one of the finest actors our country has produced but also a brilliant human being. Love you loads. Have the best year ahead.”

On March 7, Anupam Kher celebrated his 70th birthday, and the actor received heartwarming wishes from his industry friends, co-stars, and fans on social media. Celebrities, like Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Boman Irani, and others, penned sweet birthday messages for the veteran actor.

Boman shared his photos with Anupam talking about their friendship. In his heartfelt note, he wrote, “I was going through my photo album to pick out a nice photo for my friend’s birthday. A photo that would represent our friendship. One photo is tough enough. So four? Yes, luckily I did find some lovely memories. And here they are. But as I was going through the albums, it was the stuff of the times in between these images that came gushing through. Memories that brought a little happy tear to me.”

Boman added, “They say a picture speaks a thousand words. But can they speak of loyalty and support and encouragement and advice and laughs and nostalgia and art and creation and silences and wisdom and presence?. I suppose not. No photograph can capture all that…and for that matter, no message can capture the love and blessing that I send you on your birthday. Happy birthday, Ole friend @anupampkher.”

