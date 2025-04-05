Amala Paul Visits Thiruvanamalai Temple with Husband Jagat Desai, Offers Prayers

Actress Amala Paul, known for her powerful roles in films like VIP, Aadai, and the recent The Goat Life, was spotted in a serene and spiritual avatar at the renowned Thiruvanamalai Temple in Tamil Nadu. Accompanied by her husband Jagat Desai, the couple visited the sacred site on April 5 and offered prayers.

Dressed in a graceful powder blue kurta set, Amala Paul walked the temple premises with sacred ash (vibhuti) smeared on her forehead, embracing the spiritual essence of the place. Her husband, Jagat Desai, maintained a simple look—bare-chested with a pair of denim pants, reflecting a traditional yet minimalistic style for temple rituals.

The couple was guided by temple priests and warmly welcomed by the temple authorities. Inside the temple, Amala appeared deeply immersed in her prayers and spiritual journey. In lighter moments caught on camera, she was also seen sharing a playful exchange with Jagat, teasing him gently after the rituals.

Upcoming Project: Dvija

On the work front, Amala Paul will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Dvija. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aijaz Khan, the film also stars Neeraj Madhav and Sruthy Jayan in prominent roles.

Dvija is based on true events and portrays the gripping story of a woman’s struggle against patriarchal norms and societal expectations. Describing the film on social media, Amala wrote: “Based on true events, ‘Dvija’ is a powerful story of one woman's fight against all odds and her remarkable redemption.”

As she continues her journey both on-screen and off, Amala Paul remains a symbol of grace, strength, and authenticity.