Tirupati Stampede: TTD EO and Additional EO Under Fire, Likely to Be Replaced

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is considering a significant overhaul in the management of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) following the recent stampede incident in Tirupati, according to reliable sources.

Political leaders, including former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, have voiced strong disapproval of the handling of the situation. They have called for urgent reforms in the TTD administration to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pawan Kalyan specifically criticized the TTD's leadership, demanding changes in key positions. He expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer (AEO) Venkayya Chowdary, accusing them of poor management and a lack of accountability.

The lack of coordination between the TTD officials, especially between EO Shyamala Rao and TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, has been a growing concern. The ongoing friction between the two top officials appears to have contributed to the leadership crisis that culminated in the stampede during a crowded darshan event at the temple.

A high-level review meeting, chaired by Chandrababu Naidu, was convened to assess the situation. During the meeting, the rift between the TTD Chairman and EO was exposed, with both officials exchanging heated arguments. B.R. Naidu accused Shyamala Rao of excluding him from critical decision-making processes, claiming his role as Chairman was undermined. He expressed frustration over not being consulted on major issues affecting the administration.

In response, Shyamala Rao defended her actions, stating that all relevant information had been shared with Naidu, dismissing the Chairman's accusations as unfounded. The confrontation became tense, with both parties addressing each other in singular terms.

A visibly uncomfortable Chief Minister Naidu intervened, reprimanding both the EO and Chairman for allowing personal disputes to interfere with their official duties. He warned them against letting their grievances impact the smooth functioning of the TTD.

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister is contemplating the transfer of Shyamala Rao, potentially replacing her with a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Additionally, AEO Venkayya Chowdary, who was brought to the TTD from central deputation, may be repatriated to his parent department. In his place, a younger officer with strong administrative abilities could be appointed to restore efficiency and transparency within the organization.

The move to reform the TTD administration aims to prevent further incidents and restore public trust in the management of the Tirumala Tirupati temple, one of the most visited religious sites in the world.