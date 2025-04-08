Gurugram: MCG presents budget for 2025-26

Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) Under the chairmanship of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, the budget proposal of the corporation for the financial year 2025-26 was presented on Tuesday.

The budget meeting was also attended by the Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, councillors, and officers.

Municipal Corporation Chief Account Officer Vijay Singla presented the budget in the meeting, in which an estimated income of Rs 1571 crore and a possible expenditure of Rs 1497 crore were provided.

A target of income from various sources has been set in the budget, in which a plan has been made to earn Rs 275 crore from property tax, Rs 100 crore from advertising, and Rs 500 crore from stamp duty.

Income of Rs 50 crore from EDC, Rs 50 crore from water and sewerage charges, Rs 40 crore from miscellaneous sources, Rs 45 crore from bank interest, and Rs 40 crore from municipal tax is included.

The Municipal Corporation has proposed to spend Rs 350 crore on cleanliness and solid waste management, Rs 16 crore on sports and health, Rs 80 crore on development of roads, Rs 35 crore on sewerage and drainage systems, Rs 35 crore on drinking water supply, and Rs 40 crore on public lighting.

Expenditure on drinking water bills of Rs 120 crore, repair and maintenance expenditure of Rs 102 crore, cowshed expenditure of Rs 15 crore, and expenditure of Rs 110 crore on building, etc., are included.

The budget was passed unanimously in the meeting.

"This budget is an important step towards the sustainable development of Gurugram, cleanliness, expansion of infrastructure, and further improvement of civic amenities. This budget is considered to be a solid and strategic effort to move Gurugram towards a smart city," Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said.

"This budget is an important effort towards the overall and sustainable development of Gurugram. We have given priority to the basic needs of the citizens along with increasing revenue and keeping the expenses balanced. The provisions made in areas like cleanliness, infrastructure, and drinking water supply are steps towards making the city more organised and smart," MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma said: "All officers and elected representatives should contribute to the development of Gurugram. Officers should give priority to all public representatives and get the complaints reported by them resolved as a priority. Do pick up the phone of public representatives."

In the meeting, the members suggested increasing the income from advertisement, drinking water meter and property tax. They also raised the issues of their wards, which mainly included problems like property tax data correction, cleanliness, garbage pickup, sewerage, streetlights, illegal animal dairies, stray dogs, monkeys, waterlogging, etc.

