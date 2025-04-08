Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in two separate road accidents

Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) Five persons, including three women, died in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh.

In Sheopur district, an incident occurred when a tractor-trolley carrying 10 villagers overturned on the Sansuwada-Awada road at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The villagers were on their way to a temple in Karahal when the accident claimed the lives of three individuals: Savitri (36), Guddi (45), and Ashu (6), all residents of Tongra village. Seven others sustained injuries, with four being treated in Karahal and three in Kelwada, located in neighbouring Rajasthan. Police authorities have since registered a case against the driver.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences on his social media platform, stating, "The sudden loss of two women and a child in this tragic accident is heart-wrenching. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time."

He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured individual from the Chief Minister's Vishvagyanudan fund. Additionally, the district administration has been instructed to ensure appropriate medical care for those affected.

Meanwhile, another fatal accident occurred near Patharouta in Itarsi, Narmadapuram district. A passenger bus en route from the Ordnance Factory to Itarsi lost control and overturned, resulting in the deaths of passenger Najma Khatun and conductor Narendra Singh Chauhan. Thirteen others sustained injuries in the incident. Police investigations revealed that a faulty leaf spring, colloquially known as 'Kamani,' caused the steering mechanism to fail, leading to the driver losing control of the steering wheel. In his attempt to stabilise the vehicle, it tragically overturned.

Sanjeev Pawar, Station In-Charge of Patharouta, confirmed that a case has been registered against the bus owner under charges of negligent maintenance under section 304 (a) and 106 of IPC. While most injured passengers were discharged after initial treatment, one individual remains hospitalised with a leg fracture. The dual tragedies have cast a shadow of sorrow over the state, as residents and authorities grapple with the aftermath of these heart-rending events.

Measures to ensure better road safety and stricter vehicle maintenance are urgently warranted to prevent such incidents in the future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.