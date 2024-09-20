Tirupati Srivari Laddu Prasadam: Full History, Preparation Process, Ingredients Details

The legendary Sri Vari Laddu, a signature prasadam (sacred offering) at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, has delighted worshippers for over 302 years. Revered as one of the finest temple sweets, it was awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2009, recognizing its unique and delectable nature. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an autonomous trust managing the temple, holds exclusive rights to prepare, serve, and sell this beloved delicacy.

History:

First introduced on August 2, 1715, the Tirupati Laddu is distributed as 'prasad' to devotees at Lord Venkateswara’s shrine. Made with flour, sugar, ghee, oil, cardamom, and dry fruits, it’s an essential part of the temple visit. Its popularity far surpasses other temple offerings, with a 300-gram laddu typically priced at Rs.25. However, TTD offers two laddus at a subsidized rate of Rs.10 each as a special gesture for pilgrims.

The temple's laddu distribution is highly organized, with tokens provided after payment. Occasionally, laddus are also made in cities like Delhi during festivals. The prasad's sale serves as a key revenue source for the temple.

During special occasions like Brahmotsavam, laddus are sold 24/7 to meet high demand. In 2015, 1.8 million laddus were sold during the first seven days of the event, setting a record. TTD ensures that pilgrims always have access to this iconic prasad.

Preparation Process:

The temple kitchen can produce up to 300,000 laddus daily, with the capacity rising during peak times like Brahmotsavam. About 620 workers, including 270 cooks, are involved in preparing the laddu. Modernization of the temple kitchen began in 2014 with the installation of two escalator belts to transport laddus and boondi boxes, allowing for the movement of up to 800,000 laddus a day.

In 2014, the Tirupati Laddu was granted GI status to protect its authenticity, following incidents of unauthorized sales under similar names. In 2013, the Madras High Court prohibited a Chennai sweet shop from using the name 'Tirupati Laddu,' as the TTD argued that its prasad holds religious significance, being offered at Lord Venkateswara's feet.

Recipe and Ingredients:

The laddu's unique recipe dates back to the Pallava dynasty, with records from the 1480s referring to a sweet called "manoharam," which eventually evolved into the laddu we know today. Its preparation demands precise measurements and skilled craftsmanship. When stored properly in sealed containers, laddus can last for 10-15 days.

Daily Ingredients:

Gram flour: 10 tons

Cashew nuts: 700 kg

Pure ghee: 500 liters

Sugar: 10 tons

Cardamom: 150 gm

Sugar candy: 500 kg

Raisins: 540 kg

The Laddu Potu:

The temple’s exclusive kitchen, Laddu Potu, is equipped with three conveyor belts that transport ingredients and finished laddus to the sales counters. Initially, preparations were done using firewood, but since 1984, LPG has been used. Currently, Laddu Potu can produce 150,000 laddus a day, with the capacity to scale up to 800,000 during peak periods.

TTD Implements Strict Quality Control

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) implements strict quality control measures to ensure the consistency and high standard of the Sri Vari Laddu. From the selection of ingredients to the preparation process, every step is closely monitored. The ingredients, such as gram flour, sugar, ghee, and dry fruits, are sourced from trusted suppliers to ensure purity and quality. Additionally, the entire production is overseen by skilled workers and supervisors who follow traditional methods with precision.

TTD also uses modern technology to enhance efficiency and maintain uniformity. The installation of escalator belts in the Laddu Potu helps streamline the process and minimize human handling, ensuring hygienic preparation. Furthermore, regular inspections and checks are conducted to verify that the laddus meet the temple's established standards before being distributed to pilgrims.

These stringent quality control measures help maintain the legendary taste and purity of the Tirupati Laddu, safeguarding its sacred significance.

