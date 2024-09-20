NTR is Huge Fan of Vijay Thalapathy's Dance

In a recent interview with Vikatan magazine, Jr. NTR, the talented Telugu actor, expressed his admiration for Tamil superstar Vijay's exceptional dance skills.

"Dance should be effortless, not forced or labored," NTR emphasized. "Vijay sir embodies this quality. His movements are fluid, cool, and composed, never appearing strained or over-the-top. I'm a huge fan of his dance style."

NTR's heartfelt praise has delighted fans of Thalapathy Vijay, sparking a positive buzz across social media.

Cross-Industry Appreciation

This endorsement highlights the mutual respect between actors from different industries. NTR and Vijay may belong to different linguistic cinemas, but their shared passion for dance transcends boundaries.

A Glimpse into NTR's Thoughts

NTR reflected on his own experiences, "As actors, we often strive for perfection in our craft. Vijay sir's dance inspires me to achieve that effortless elegance."

Devara's Upcoming Release

NTR's praise for Vijay comes amidst promotions for his upcoming film, Devara, set to release on September 27.

Fans Unite

This appreciation has brought fans of both actors together, celebrating the spirit of artistic admiration and camaraderie.

The interview has sparked enthusiasm among fans, eagerly awaiting Devara's release and potential future collaborations between NTR and Vijay.

