Telangana Congress MLA offers reward for 'beheading' Union Minister Bittu

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) A Congress MLA in Telangana has sparked a row by offering to give his land as a reward to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Reacting strongly to Ravneet Singh Bittu’s comments calling Rahul Gandhi “the number one terrorist,” MLA Vedma Bojju offered his 1.38 acres of land as a reward.

The MLA from Khanapur (ST) constituency in Nirmal district will transfer his one acre and 38 guntas of land to those who cut off Bittu’s head.

“Ravneet Singh Bittu should take his words back. Otherwise, as Khanapur MLA, I also announce that I will transfer my property and my father’s property to whoever brings his head,” the ruling party legislator told media persons during a protest against the Union Minister’s remarks.

The BJP has condemned the comments of Congress MLA. “Khanapur Congress MLA Vedma Bojju has declared that he would give away 1.38 acres of land to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Bittu. In Telangana, Rahul’s so-called 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan,' such dangerous provocations and criminal incitement have become disturbingly normalised,” reads a post from Telangana BJP’s official handle on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha also staged a protest against Congress MLA Danam Nagender over his inappropriate remarks against BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Leaders and workers of BJP Mahila Morcha set afire the effigy of Danam Nagender, a former minister who quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join Congress a few months ago. The BJP said Nagender has no right to remain in public life.

Nagender had made the remark against Kangana Ranaut during a protest on Wednesday.

The Congress party had organised protests across the state against the alleged objectionable comments made by the BJP leaders against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday slammed Nagender for his remark against Kangana Ranaut and questioned the silence of Congress leaders.

Asserting that the 'vile language' used by Nagender is unacceptable, the BRS leader said no political goal should blur the line of respect towards women.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.