Prabhas's Birthday Surprise: 'Raja Saab' Teaser or Song on the Way?

Prabhas Fans Anticipate Birthday Surprise: 'Raja Saab' Teaser or Song?

The excitement builds as Prabhas's birthday (October 23) approaches! Fans are eagerly awaiting a sneak peek into his highly anticipated film, 'Raja Saab'. With 60% of filming complete, speculation surrounds a potential teaser or song release.

Motion Poster Reveals April 2025 Release

The 'Raja Saab' team recently unveiled a motion poster, confirming the film's arrival in April 2025. Directed by Maruthi, this cinematic spectacle features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas.

Birthday Surprise on the Cards?

Rumors suggest the 'Raja Saab' team is planning something special for Prabhas's birthday. Will it be a teaser, song, or an exclusive glimpse into the film? Fans are keeping their fingers crossed!

Other Projects Unaffected

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Spirit' and the Prabhas-Hanu project remain unfazed by the birthday hype, choosing not to rush promotional material.

