Premier League: Ipswich Town relegated after 0-3 defeat at Newcastle

Newcastle, April 26 (IANS) Ipswich Town’s spirited campaign in the Premier League came to a sorrowful close at St. James’ Park, as a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United confirmed their relegation from the top flight.

The match began with promise. Ipswich Town held their shape well and kept Newcastle quiet through the opening 20 minutes. The hosts thought they had taken the lead when the ball deflected off Bruno Guimaraes into the net, but the midfielder was judged to have fouled Alex Palmer in the build-up.

Ipswich’s uphill battle became steeper eight minutes before halftime. Ben Johnson, already booked for simulation, was shown a second yellow for tugging back Alexander Isak just outside the box, reducing Town to ten men.

Newcastle took full advantage. Deep into first-half stoppage time, a VAR check deemed that Julio Enciso had fouled Jacob Murphy inside the area, and Isak slotted home the resulting penalty to break the deadlock.

Dan Burn made it 2-0 early in the second half, rising at the back post to head in Kieran Trippier’s inviting cross. Ipswich showed character, with key defensive efforts from Luke Woolfenden and Jacob Greaves, but the pressure mounted.

A third goal came in the 80th minute, when William Osula nodded in from a Trippier corner—though Cameron Burgess appeared to be pushed in the build-up, appeals were waved away.

Anthony Gordon nearly added a fourth, forcing a sharp save from Palmer, but the damage had been done.

At the final whistle, confirmation came: Ipswich Town, along with Southampton and Leicester City, would be playing Championship football next season.

