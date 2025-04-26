Siddaramaiah’s remarks on Pahalgam attack shocking, must apologise: K’taka LoP

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said on Saturday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must apologise over his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming that his mindset of “prioritising” votes is shameful and condemnable.

“Just as civilians celebrating in Israel were killed, terrorists in Kashmir have also killed Hindus. Only Siddaramaiah can forgive such acts. His mindset of not caring about the nation as long as he gets votes is disgraceful. He is a person without any principles, only concerned with staying in power,” he claimed while talking to media persons in Bengaluru.

He added that, while people across the country are protesting, Siddaramaiah has said that lost lives cannot be brought back.

“If such an incident had happened to his family, he wouldn’t have spoken this way. Speaking so insensitively and then visiting the victims’ families, wearing garlands and making such statements shows his lack of compassion,” he said.

He added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said they stand with the Union government’s decision, but Siddaramaiah is speaking against his party.

“In Bhatkal, there are around a dozen Pakistani citizens. Despite the Union government’s instructions to deport them, the state government has done nothing. In Kalaburagi, when a Pakistani flag was pasted on the road, Muslim women removed it. There are enemies within our country. Attention must be paid to such betrayers. Hindu organisation activists who insulted Pakistan have been arrested, exposing Congress’s true colours,” he claimed.

He further demanded that Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens in the state be expelled.

“Thanks to the work of Indian soldiers and intelligence agencies, Minister for Labour Santosh Lad, who visited Kashmir to coordinate with the victim’s families, is safe. In J&K, there is a Congress-allied government, and they should question the government. Congress leaders need to learn how to behave during a national crisis,” he claimed.

Reacting to the debate on waging a war against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament and BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya, led a Mashal Rally on Saturday from Lalbagh West Gate in remembrance of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Thousands of citizens joined the rally to express their collective grief and strong condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Tejasvi Surya demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government to increase the ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced for the families of the terror attack victims, highlighting that the survivors were single mothers who needed support till their children completed higher education.

He too personally committed to supporting the families of both victims from Karnataka, as a mark of solidarity and assistance during this difficult time.

“Bengaluru South stands united with the families of the victims and with the nation in this moment of sorrow. The spirit of Bengaluru South is inspiring. Terrorism will never break our resolve. With the strong Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the nation stands unshaken. Salute to the brave souls,” he claimed.

Taking part in a Mashal rally organised by BJP Bengaluru South, joining thousands of citizens from Lalbagh West Gate, Bengaluru, in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“This massive turnout reflects the people's anger against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and their solidarity with innocent victims,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon give an emphatic reply to the forces behind the cowardly killings.

