'China’s proposed mega dam to severely affect the downstream regions of NE India'

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Tuesday said China's proposed construction of the "Great Bend Dam" on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, would severely affect the downstream regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and northeast.

Participating in a daylong seminar titled "Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra", Gao, known for his vocal stand against China's designs, said it is not going to be a dam, but a “water bomb” to be used against India and other lower riparian countries.

He recalled the June 2000 devastating floods caused by a similar “water bomb” that had washed away more than 10 bridges on the Siang river, as the Yarlung Tsangpo is known in Arunachal Pradesh, before it becomes the Brahmaputra upon entering Assam.

The MP also expressed support for the proposal for another dam to be built on the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh in order to prevent disaster downstream due to the possibility of sudden release of water from the proposed dam at the Great Bend.

Brahmaputra Board Chairman Ranbir Singh pointed out that the Brahmaputra Basin is the only water-surplus river basin in India, with the rest being water-deficient.

"With this dam in China, are we looking at a water-deficient Brahmaputra river basin?" he wondered.

Singh also underlined the need for a multi-pronged strategy, including upping the ante against the project, garnering support in international circles, and through collaborations.

Participating in the seminar organised by northeast’s premier think-tank ‘Asian Confluence’, experts from various fields highlighted the possible devastating downstream impact of China's proposed series of dams aimed at producing 60,000 MW on northeast India and Bangladesh.

Author and Tibetologist Claude Arpi said China not only wants to become a power giant by building the dam in Medog county, but it also has plans to divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to the Yellow River through numerous tunnels.

Asian politics and history expert Bertil Linter highlighted how the Chinese invasion into the Tibetan region in the late 1950s was specifically targeted at the numerous mega rivers which originate in the “Roof of the World”.

"China has constructed 11 mega dams only on the Mekong River, which is the lifeline of five other countries," he said.

Linter also underlined the need for India to have a water-sharing agreement with China, the lack of which may lead to "bilateral conflicts" between the two neighbours.

IIT Guwahati’s Prof Anamika Baruah highlighted how studies have predicted more "dry days" downstream of the Tibetan Plateau, which will see more "wet days" in the future as a consequence of the numerous dams being built in the region.

She, however, mentioned that there have been no collaborative studies on the issue with China.

Making a fervent appeal to highlight the issue at different forums, including in Parliament, Prof Baruah said: "Let’s shape the narrative, before it is shaped for us."

Experts from Nepal and Bhutan also took part in the seminar along with other experts spanning domains of ecology, water resource management, international relations, environmental law, engineering, policy formulation, governance, and economy.

The seminar sought to foster a collaborative dialogue between governmental agencies, civil society organizations, environmental practitioners, and academicians on the immense challenges posed by the proposed dam in Tibet, amidst the looming threat of climate change.

On the key takeaways of the seminar, Asian Confluence director Sabyasachi Dutta said the need of the hour is to have more scientific studies initiated by India, so that the issue is not carried away by simple media narratives. "Only such an initiative will help develop solid ground for international support against China's proposed dam at the Big Bend," he said.

