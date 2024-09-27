YS Jagan Press Meet on Tirumala Visit Shortly

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, will speak at a press conference today at the Tadepalli headquarters of the YSR Congress Party. His planned Tirumala tour and his criticism of Chandrababu Naidu's alleged petty politics are likely to be the main topics of discussion during the media briefing.

Also read: Conspiracy to Attack YS Jagan in Tirupati?

Still, there are reports that the ruling party government is blocking Jagan's visit. Tirumala is restricted in its movements and under constant police supervision. YSRCP leaders are currently being harassed with notices and home arrests.

Several party leaders, including MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, have been put under house arrest, preventing them from attending Jagan's event. Reddy has been told that he is not allowed to take part in Jagan's program by the police, who have surrounded his home.

Also read: YS Jagan's Tirumala Visit on September 27, 28