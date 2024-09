YS Jagan's Tirumala Visit on September 27, 28

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirumala on the 27th and 28th of September 2024.

On the evening of September 27, 2024, YS Jagan will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 4 PM and arrive at Renigunta. From there, he will proceed to Tirumala, where he is expected to reach by 7 PM and stay overnight.

YS Jagan Schedule for September 28, 2024

At 10:20 AM, YS Jagan will leave the guest house and offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the temple in Tirumala.