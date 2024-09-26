Gujarat CM reviews implementation of welfare schemes for marginalised communities

Gandhinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Control Committee on Thursday in Gandhinagar.

The committee, established under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2018, reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes for marginalised communities.

The committee members praised the Gujarat government for its satisfactory execution of key welfare initiatives, including the Manav Garima Yojana, which promotes social dignity, the Dr. Ambedkar Foreign Study Loan Scheme for tribal students pursuing higher education abroad, and the Samaras Hostel Scheme, which provides education and housing facilities in urban areas.

Finance Minister Kanu Desai, Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanu Babariya, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and several MPs and MLAs from reserved constituencies, including Jaswant Singh Bhabhor, Prabhubhai Vasava, Vinod Bhai Chavda, and Dinesh Makwana, were also present.

The committee commended the state's commitment to supporting the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes.

At the Gujarat Chemical and Petrochemical Conclave-2024, organised by ASSOCHAM in Ahmedabad, Patel stressed the importance of infrastructure and industrial development as essential tools for India’s progress during the "Amrit Kaal."

The Chief Minister emphasised the critical role of the chemical and petrochemical sector in driving sustainable industrial growth and making India the world’s third-largest economic power.

He expressed his commitment to furthering growth in the sector through targeted policies and by fostering ease of doing business. He underscored the need for industries to manage chemical waste and focus on environmental conservation responsibly.

“The sector will play a crucial role in developing a Developed India@2047. This conclave provides an important platform for discussing expanding opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical industries,” the Chief Minister said.

Gujarat MSME Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma noted that Gujarat leads the nation in the "One District, One Product" (ODOP) initiative and is recognised as a policy-driven state with the best industrial policies, offering a safe and promising environment for investment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.