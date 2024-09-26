India, Brazil, South Africa ministers consult on UNSC reforms

United Nations, Sept 26 (IANS) Ministers of the IBSA group made up of India, Brazil, and South Africa met here on Thursday and consulted on Security Council reforms as it acquire greater urgency.

After the meeting attended by him and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X, “We share convergent views on reforms of UN system and of its Security Council. Our consultations should intensify as these debates acquire greater urgency.”

Lamola said in his X post, “It was great pleasure meeting my counterpart from India Dr SJaishankar at the IBSA Ministerial Meeting.”

FM Jaishankar noted in his post that “IBSA nations participate in and shape ongoing global discourses on development, SDGs [UN’s Sustainable Development Goals], poverty eradication, multilateralism, and South-South cooperation.”

IBSA, which brings together three major multi-ethnic democracies on three continents was established in 2024, to cooperate on climate change, terrorism, international governance, and development issues.

It has also established an IBSA Fund to provide development aid to other Global South countries.

The fund has supported 42 projects in 35 countries with allocations of $46.7 million.

