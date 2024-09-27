Conspiracy to Attack YS Jagan in Tirupati?

A sensational controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh as the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged a conspiracy to attack its leader, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, during his visit to Tirumala.

Tirumala Visit Sparks Tension

YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Tirumala on Friday for darshan of Tirumala Srivari. However, the YSRCP has claimed that alliance leaders, including BJP's Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Jana Sena's Kiran Royal, and TDP leaders, are planning to create disturbances and attack Jagan in disguise as devotees.

Police Cordon and Restrictions

The spiritual city has been turned into a police cordon, with Section 30 of the Police Act imposed, prohibiting public assemblies and processions. Several YSRCP leaders have received notices and face house arrests, restricting their movement.

YSRCP Leader's Tweet

In a scathing tweet, a YSRCP leader alleged, "Chandrababu, are you afraid that your money will be exposed in the matter of laddu? Alliance leaders are planning to attack YS Jagan in Tirupati."



Political Rivalry Heats Up

The controversy has sparked a heated debate in Andhra Pradesh politics. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and opposition YSRCP have been engaged in a bitter rivalry, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.

Security Beefed Up

Given the tense situation, security has been beefed up in Tirupati, with police personnel deployed in large numbers. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Jagan's safety.