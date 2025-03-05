Pawan Kalyan bigger than a corporator, smaller than an MLA, quips Jagan

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned how parties in the ruling alliance can act as both the ruling government and the opposition. He made this statement in response to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ayyanna Patrudu, rejecting his plea for Leader of Opposition (LoP) status.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jagan quipped, “How can parties in the ruling alliance also play the role of the opposition? How is that possible? Is this double action?”

In response to Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan claiming that the YSRCP would not get Opposition status for as long as the JSP was in power, Jagan mocked, “Pawan has become MLA for the first time in his life. He is bigger than a corporator and smaller than an MLA.”

Jagan emphasized that since the YSRCP is the only party that is not part of the ruling alliance, it should be granted LoP status in the Assembly, regardless of the number of MLAs it has.

He criticized the NDA government for not allocating him time to speak on the floor of the House, asserting that the opposition deserves equal importance as the ruling party.

The Speaker had denied Jagan the LoP status, citing that the YSRCP did not have the required 10% strength in the Assembly. In response, the YSRCP leader pointed out that the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, as notified under Article 208 of the Constitution, do not prescribe any mandatory seat percentage for a party leader to be recognized as the Leader of Opposition. He also noted that there has been no convention requiring opposition parties to hold 10% of the seats in the Assembly.

Subsequently, Jagan filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, urging the court to prevent the Speaker from using discretionary powers in this case and to ensure the application of constitutional provisions.